Spring hiring event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Spring officially starts this month. One company is welcoming the change in seasons with a hiring event. Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout Central Illinois want you to come apply for a job. The store manager says spring is the busiest time of the year, so they need help.

They are looking for people experienced with customer service, but anyone is welcome to apply. People should bring a valid state ID if they fill out an application. The hiring event will be Saturday, March 7th from 10am to 7pm.