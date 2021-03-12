CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have a skateboard that’s collecting dust in your garage, it might be time to donate it.

Members of C-U Skateboarding are hosting a “spring cleaning skateboard drive” at Spalding Skatepark in Champaign. They’re accepting any and all used, broken, and/or spare skateboard parts.

Donations can be placed in the “No Board Left Behind” basket. The basket is maintained by its creator, Brian Dunn. Dunn said he noticed an increased interest in the sport during the pandemic, and wanted to find a way to make it more accessible for everyone who wanted to participate. He brought out a basket and asked other skaters to consider donating their old boards. Through social media, people can message him to ask about donations and whether or not specific parts have been left in the basket. Then, Dunn connects the skater with the parts they need.

He said the skateboard drive is a way to get the rest of the community involved. He said the skateboarding community at Spaling Skatepark is the best its ever been right now. Most of the donations have been from the skaters themselves. He said handing down old boards to new skaters is not a new thing. It’s a skater’s way of saying “you’re welcome here.”

The skaters are hoping that this spring cleaning drive will bring more attention to the sport they love, and, provide some hopeful skaters will new (or used) boards, so they can join in on the fun!

To donate your old board/ spare parts, you can drop them in the basket at 711 N Elm Street in Champaign, and email noboardleftbehindcu@gmail.com to get in touch with the group. Anyone and everyone is welcome at Spalding Skatepark, whether you’ve been skating for years or are just looking to learn how to skate.

C-U Skateboarding is planning on hosting some community-wide events this year. Their official schedule will be released very soon.

WCIA will update you as we learn more.