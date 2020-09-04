Spring assessments to resume in 2021; ISBE answers district questions

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala said they were told schools should be prepared to give federally required assessments in spring 2021.

Ayala stated they received a letter Thursday afternoon from U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos telling schools to prepare to administer the tests. “It is now our expectation that states will, in the interest of students, administer summative assessments during the 2020-2021 school year, consistent with the requirements of the law and following the guidance of local health officials. As a result, you should not anticipate such waivers [that were granted for spring 2020 assessments] being granted again,” said DeVos in the letter to Chief State School Officers.

Additionally, Ayala said the Illinois State Board of Education they have been receiving questions about new issues as school districts reopen for the school year.

One of the questions was regarding if districts could use health/life/safety funds for pandemic response. Ayala said they cannot.

Additionally, expanded roles of school bus systems has also been in question. Ayala stated that on March 30, ISBE filed an emergency amendment of Part 120 rules that allows the reimbursement of all transportation costs incurred between March 17 and the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Those costs were to be reimbursed by the formula under Section 29-5 of the School Code, according to Ayala. “This amendment covers costs for everything from the distribution of food and student assignments to the use of vehicles to provide WiFi.” Then on April 9, ISBE filed an emergency amendment to that rule to further clarify that contracts related to transportation or a transportation provider, no matter what service was provided, was allowed and able to be reimbursed.

The superintendent said transportation reimbursements are based on actual expenditures, so transportation reimbursement for the 2020-21 School Year would be based on a district’s actual expenditures. “Which may include implementing the Part 3 Joint Guidance for Starting the 2020-21 School Year, such as conducting symptom screenings and temperature checks (or self-certification) prior to boarding a vehicle if students are being transported by the school.”

Since most students are participating in some or full remote learning, school districts had questions about safety drills this fall. The superintendent said if a school district has implemented full remote learning, they can delay the drills until they return to in-person learning. However, those districts that are giving in-person instruction or participating in a hybrid model are asked to still follow the School Safety Drill Act. Ayala stated the act calls for drills to be conducted at all school buildings that have school children inside, which means they must follow the requirements for safety drills, including for evacuation, law enforcement and severe weather.

Districts are also asking ISBE about how they are supposed to communicate with families and staff if someone in the school contracts COVID-19. Ayala said first, the schools need to provide relevant information to their local health departments for contact tracing. Then, the district is to handle “contacts of infection disease according to the Control of Communicable Disease Code, which includes informing contact of infected individuals to prevent the spread of disease.” The superintendent continued to say districts were given a template to answer related questions.

Finally, Ayala discussed online resources for districts. “Every school should be aware that the Learning Technology Center of Illinois is available to support you through technology initiatives, services, and professional learning opportunities. You can visit their website or call them at (217) 893-1431 with questions.