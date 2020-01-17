Spreading flu in classrooms

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The flu season is only getting worse and that includes spreading in kids’ classrooms.

Both school and health officials say it is extremely important parents notice flu symptoms. This season is on track to be one of the worst.

The flu is widespread in almost every state and experts say the number of child flu deaths is up. A superintendent in Peoria County says they need families to be proactive. “Probably the biggest thing we could use help from the parents. They know their children far better than we do and they know when they’re ill. If they are ill, please keep them home so they’re not sending them to school and potentially spread something. That’s that ’24-hour symptom free’ we ask parents to abide by,” said Scott Dearman, Dunlap Superintendent. He says while teachers frequently wash hard surfaces in the classroom, the district also has a Clorox 360 machine. It can clean an entire school. Mahomet also has one.