SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced spots are still available for the household hazardous waste collection on May 6.

The city will host the event from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield along Taintor Road. They said the event will be offered to all Illinois residents, but will not be open to organizations or businesses.

Officials said acceptable items in the collection include:

Acids/Corrosives

Aerosol paints

Antifreeze/coolant

Cleaning products

Drain cleaners

Fertilizers

Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL)

Fuel additives/cleaners

Hobby chemicals

Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides

Lawn chemicals

Lead acid or Lithium batteries

Mercury thermostats & thermometers

Oil-based paints

Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals

Old gasoline

Paint thinners/strippers

Pool chemicals

Solvents

Used motor oil

Two items not being collected: Latex and acrylic paint. The city said that pain is not hazardous waste and will not be accepted at the collection. More details on how to properly dispose of items on the city’s website.

In order to participate in the collection, officials said Illinois residents will need to request a voucher from the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works. Vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must have a voucher in hand or available on a mobile device to drop off items.

The city said when requesting the voucher, participants will be given the option to choose their own drop-off time. They can then choose to have their voucher emailed or printed. Officials said registration will end as soon as all time slots are filled.

For anyone who arrives early, misses a time slot, or misplaces a voucher during the event, they will be sent to an overflow traffic area and will have to wait for the next available time slot. The city advises everyone to only come to the event during their predetermined time.

When arriving at the event, the city said participants will have to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 6 and proceed to Lot 21 by following signs and traffic staff. They can then exit the fairgrounds through Gate 7 after the household hazardous waste has been delivered.

A full list of IEPA drop-off events can be found online.