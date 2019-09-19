Spot dedicated to fallen officer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The police department dedicated a spot in its briefing room to a fallen officer on Wednesday.

Patrolman David Farnsworth was killed in the line of duty in January 1976. His family donated a flag and his badge to the department yesterday. Farnsworth’s parents passed away, so his remaining family members decided it would be best to give his belongings to the police department.

Chief Chris Yates says it will be a reminder to officers of how dangerous the job can be. It will also be a token of respect to Farnsworth’s sacrifice.