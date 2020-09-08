Sportsplex receives donations

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)- The Rantoul Family Sportsplex that is under construction received a donation from the Bank of Rantoul and Denny and Anne Long are giving $130,000 toward the under-construction.

Bank of Rantoul, which is celebrating its 100th year, will give $100,000 to the sports complex, which gives them naming rights to one of the video boards located on one of the championship fields at the complex. The Longs have given $30,000 on behalf of the Jackie Long Foundation which allows the right to a scoreboard name for one of the football fields.

