Sports complex land agreement completed

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A land agreement has been made for the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.

The village will lease 65 acres near I-57 from United Developers, LLC for $10,000 until July 1, 2020. After that, they’ll buy the property from the Warner Estate for $860,000.

“The initial lease allows us time to have the property subdivided and platted prior to the purchase of the property, while also allowing site prep work to continue” said Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer. “We were extremely happy with the negotiations with the Warner Family on the property lease and purchase, and know with this aspect of the project completed it allows both sides to aggressively pursue development contiguous to the site.”

Part of the agreement also includes transferring 33 acres of land to United Developers, LLC on or before July 1, 2020.

Besides working on the site engineering plan and potential equipment supplies for the complex, the village is looking to fill dates for the 2021 calendar for the complex.

“We are getting a lot of positive feedback from potential sponsors and donors, vendors and suppliers, and sports groups who want to be involved with this complex” Eisenhauer said. “We talk to many people from around the state and region who are just as excited about this complex as we are, and we are anxious for construction to begin knowing soon those fields will be filled with lots of boys and girls developing skills, creating passion for sports, and making memories.”