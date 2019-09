CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween is still over a month away, but one city is getting into the spirit.

Skeletons have been hung from the side of a building downtown Champaign. There are 14 in all. They appear to be climbing up the Eden Supportive Living Facility at State and Church.

Employees say it’s just an early way to get into the holiday. And there could be more ghoulish things to come.