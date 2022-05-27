MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Families can have some fun in the sun (& water) this weekend.

In a news release, Decatur Park District officials said Splash Cove will have their second annual opening day on Saturday. They have several amenities including a lazy river, leisure pool, wet deck and more.

Officials said all children 15 and under must have someone 18 and over with them to receive admission. Anyone 16 and up will need a valid state ID to get in to the park.

ADMISSION:

$10.50 (Ages 4-12)

$12.50 (Ages 13-64)

Free (3 & under)

If you are near the Mt. Zion area, the Fletcher Splash Pad is opening Memorial Day Weekend. They will be open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Splash Pad is free.