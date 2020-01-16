Spiritual wellness center hosts grand opening

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A business dedicated to self care and spiritual wellness opened with a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon.

The Urbana Business Association and the city celebrated Soul Care’s grand opening. It’s located on the second floor of 507 S. Broadway Avenue.

Soul Care Director Kelly Skinner said it’s an urban retreat center that has co-working space for spirituality for people of all ages, genders and beliefs. The space can be used for classes, workshops, retreats, or even a space for stillness.

Skinner said self care is something that’s important for people to do.

“In today’s world where being busy is a badge of honor, we’re really burned out and numb,” said Skiner. “And so we’re anxious, we’re sad, we’ve lost touch with ourselves and with the other people in our lives, and so Soul Care is a place for people to be coming back and learning about spiritual wellness and really taking care of themselves.”

It’s open on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

