CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Speed-skaters of all ages are testing their abilities this weekend at the 2022 Land of Lincoln event.

Over 130 skaters showed up to the U of I ice arena Saturday. They’re preparing for April’s national championships.

The Champaign Regional Speedskating organization wasn’t able to host this event last year because of the pandemic. But now… A coach says the turnout has been great.

“We have a lot of people doing very well. We have minimal falls. We have very very few, if any, disqualifications or calls like that. So I’ve been very happy with the success overall of our skaters,” coach Evan Flaherty said.

The event will continue Sunday. Two local Olympians – Chantal Bailey and Erik Henriksen – will be there to present awards for the fastest 500-meter skaters.