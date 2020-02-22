Speed skating competition celebrates 44th year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 44th Annual Land of Lincoln Short Track Championship was held at the Ice Arena.

This competition has been around since 1976 and is the oldest in the United States.

“It’s definitely built on the legacy of the president and staff before me, I’m very fortunate to have worked with them, and allowed for them to set the foundation for me to have success. But all of the credit goes to them and the parents because we couldn’t do it without them,” says Randy Sears, who is the Champaign Regional Speed Skating Club President.

This is the first Speed Skating Club to host a short track championship event and is one of five series that runs throughout the Midwest each year.