Specialty mobile asthma clinic to launch in spring

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle’s first specialty clinic funded by The Robbins Legacy Fund is set to open this spring, and it’ll focus on childhood asthma.

Health experts say that Champaign County has the highest percentage of uninsured families making trips to the ER for asthma issues across the entire state.

Doctors at Carle say it’s the top chronic illness for children.

The mobile asthma clinic will go into underserved neighborhoods across central Illinois offering more affordable care for asthma.

“Children of color, children in poverty, rural children, and urban children are disproportionately affected by asthma. In terms of outcomes, it’s a major reason for children to miss school and a major reason for ER visits,” says Carle pediatric pulmonologist Donald Davison, M.D.

Dr. Davison has cared for children with asthma for nearly 30 years.

He says kids in those groups that he mentioned are more likely to die from the illness or lose lung capacity down the road because of lack of treatment.

The Robbins Legacy Fund is in honor of Benjamin Robbins, M.D. He joined Carle in 1967. Dr. Robbins is credited with building the foundation for Carle pediatrics and advocating for community outreach.