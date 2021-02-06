Special service for fallen veteran in DeWitt County

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — a veteran in DeWitt County had a meaningful tribute as his family and loved ones laid him to rest.

American flags lined Grant street as people showed their support to honor the life of Darrel Batson -A US Army Korean War veteran who passed away January 30th.

A procession traveled through town to a private ceremony at Wood Lawn cemetery. There, the family was given a unexpected surprise.

“We presented the family with a special made flag case and we put the veteran’s picture in the front,” says Jeff Morlock.

And on the back is an explanation of what the 13 flag folds means. Each fold is symbolic – like the first one, which represents life.

Morlock is the founder of Battle Cross Crusades. The group places flags along the procession route and gives the family a glass flag case.

“We’ve done it for 6 people. The veteran’s are passing away very quickly. We do it to bring community awareness.”

Richard Wager is a veteran himself and purple heart recipient. He says he hasn’t missed a single service.

“Each one of them gave time out of their lives for our country and I see no problem with me helping out and giving them an honorable sendoff,” says Wager.

Morlock lost his grandfather at a young age. He was also a veteran. This is his way of honoring his grandfathers life as well.

The family of Batson say they were amazed at the support of the community.

“Each and everyone of veteran’s families appreciates what this farewell and send off does for them,” says Wager.

Wager wants to make sure no fallen veteran goes unnoticed.

“Many veterans are forgotten, which they should not be. Because without them, this would not be the land of the free.”