SPECIAL REPORT: Road to Reopening

It’s been a long wait: Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan finally arrives this Friday, June 11. That means pandemic-imposed restrictions are being lifted.

Here’s a look ahead at the statewide recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois — and what brought us to this point. In this one-hour special report, WCIA is teaming up with WMBD in Peoria, WTVO in Rockford, and WBHF in the Quad Cities. You’ll hear stories and round-table discussions about vaccinations, the current state of healthcare, and our rebounding economy. Our Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell also checks in with Governor JB Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike as they reflect on the hard decisions they had to make and the urgency for the state to reopen and recover.