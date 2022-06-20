NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Special Olympics Illinois summer games officially came to a close on Sunday in Bloomington-Normal.

The three-day event made it’s in-person comeback after being inactive for two years.

Dave Breen, President and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois, said the turnout was amazing, with 2500 athletes, 1000 coaches and 1500 volunteers. He said they also had an athlete co-host the event for the first time through their Athlete Leadership program.

“MJ helped co-MC our opening ceremonies for the first time, so it was the first time we had an athlete that was up there MC-ing,” Breen said. “So that was pretty special.”

Breen said Special Olympics Illinois is already working on plans for next year’s Special Olympics.