Special needs registry being updated for those in Effingham community

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Here’s a follow up: we’re learning more about how first responders in Effingham are helping people with special needs.

We told you the police department and sheriff’s office are updating their special needs registry.

It lets first responders know if they’re responding to an address where someone with special needs lives.

Officials say this will help reduce problems while giving people the help they need.

For instance, if there is a person with nonverbal autism, the lights, sirens, and loud commands may cause more trauma.

“I mean, this falls perfectly underneath a win-win situation,” said Lieutenant Tom Webb with the Effingham Police Department. “This is a win for the people we’re giving people services to and it’s a win for us.”

Signing up is free and voluntary.

To register your loved one under the registry, click here.