Special lighting ceremony for Tree of Hope

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holidays may be over, but the hope continues—the Tree of Hope, that is.

Thursday was a special lighting for the Developmental Services Center’s tree. An additional 50 bulbs were lit at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive in Champaign.

The proceeds came from a Christmas show held in December. Every bulb lit means $50 will go to help the disabled in Champaign, Ford, Piatt and Iroquois counties. “This is really a critical fundraiser for us, and like I said the biggest of the year so we hope that maybe those that haven’t given can go ahead and give and sometimes people like to give their donations at the beginning of the year so we hope that they think about us if that’s what they’re doing,” said Janice McAteer, DSC VP of Development & Communications.

The Tree of Hope campaign is not done yet. It concludes on January 31. They have raised $146,000 towards the $185,000 goal.