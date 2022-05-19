CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday marked the 1-year anniversary of Officer Chris Oberheim’s death.

Officer Oberheim was honored in Washington, D.C. for National Police Week. During a candlelight vigil, his name was engraved into the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Wall.

The Oberheim family was able to find some healing in our nation’s capitol, but nothing will fully remove the pain of him being gone.

To honor the anniversary of Officer Oberheim’s death, WCIA aired a special half-hour show dedicated to him and his impact on the community.