MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Whyatt Yarnell is a seven-year-old boy who has cancer. On Saturday, his family and friends came together to celebrate their favorite holidays, ones that he missed while he was in the hospital.

They wanted to share the celebration with the community, so they held it at the Cross County Mall.

“We’ve got different holidays on each table, there’s different stuff for the kids to play with; we’ve had a piñata,” said Yarnell’s grandmother Christine Blassi.

There were also special guests who showed up, like the Easter Bunny and Santa.

Santa said it was fun to celebrate with Yarnell’s.

“It’s just a really nice occasion to share with him,” he said.

Santa said that his favorite part was getting to spend time with Yarnell. Blassi said seeing all the people show up to support Yarnell means a lot to the family.

“I love it that he gets to enjoy people because he knows no stranger,” Blassi said. “He is the biggest ham, the biggest flirt and he loves people.”

They set up a silent auction to help his family with expenses. Blassi said the amount of stuff donated to the auction surprised her.

“It started off really small and it was really cute because I thought I would only need three tables and now it goes the entire length,” Blassi said.

She says it’s all thanks to the community.

“We’ve had anonymous donors, we’ve had different businesses,” Blassi said.

Yarnell had a smile on his face the whole time and he even got to show off his singing skills.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can send money to P.O. Box 372, Charleston, Ill. or you can Venmo to @Lee-Dial-2