CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It just blows my mind,” Bridget Tribout, mother, said. “These are my kids and I don’t understand why the district doesn’t value my child. Because my child has a disability, they somehow are less than?”

She’s upset after finding out her child’s special education nurse will be leaving the district over what they say is an unfair pay increase. Some special education nurses are planning on leaving the Champaign School District. They say the district increased nurse salaries an extra five dollars an hour, but they weren’t included.

Bridget Tribout says there are 13 special education students at her child’s school who need a variety of intense care, including feeding tubes, help walking and going to the bathroom. When she found out the nurses put in their two weeks notice to leave since they weren’t getting a fair pay, she tried to take action. Now, she’s lost on what to do and afraid if her child doesn’t get the treatment she needs it could be detrimental.

“They are putting our 13 children’s lives in danger for $7000, apparently that’s what the district thinks our kids are worth,” Tribout said. “Our kids are worth $7,000.”

That mom is begging the Champaign School District to pay its special education nurses more.

“Every nurse in the district is getting this raise, but the special ed nurses are being excluded,” Tribout said.

WCIA spoke with one of those special education nurses over the phone. She didn’t want to go on camera, but said she put in her two weeks notice. She says the district’s four special education nurses are paid less than the building nurses, so she and another nurse are planning on leaving. Parents, like Bridget Tribout, are upset.

“Whenever we need to take, they don’t have enough, they just take away from the weakest, and most vulnerable kids and all we’re asking is to treat the special ed nurses the same as you treat all the other nurses,” Tribout said. “Why wouldn’t you?”

Tribout says she’s emailed the district asking for them to bump the pay for her child’s nurses. We reached out to the district asking them what they plan to do.

This was the Champaign School District’s response:

“We are aware of the things being shared on social media, some of which are incomplete and incorrect. In cooperation with our support staff union, wages for various groups of District employees have been adjusted this year in response to student needs and market conditions. Some increases (such as Nurses) are temporary, while others (including Bus Drivers and Teacher Aides) are designed to be more permanent in nature. While these decisions may not please everyone, the District is committed to ensuring that all of our students continue to receive the supports and services they need.”

Tribout is afraid other nurses may not be equipped to handle her daughter’s rare medical condition.

“My child matters,” Tribout said. “My child matters. Because my child can’t speak, because my child needs medical care, doesn’t make them less than and that’s one of the things that infuriates me. Her health can go from stable to devastating and potentially lethal quickly.”

Tribout says she calculated that if they increase every nurse’s pay it would be $7,000 dollars a year. She says she’s watched the district expand and renovate and says they could find the money.

“To them, Riley’s just a number,” Tribout said. “If we can save 7 grand, then who cares if Riley dies.”

Now, she doesn’t know what she’s going to do if the district doesn’t keep the nurses.

“I feel sometimes just like crying,” Tribout said. “I feel powerless. I feel like no matter what I say, what I do, no one’s listening. I don’t know how to change the district’s heart, because it doesn’t seem like they have one right now.”

Oher parents reached out to us who feel the same way about this. The nurse we spoke to said she’s extremely close with the families and doesn’t want to leave, but says she just wants equal treatment. Her last day is next week.