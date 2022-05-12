DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The body of a missing woman has been found. After days of searching and a special dive team, the family of Abbie Brandenburg has some closure.

Brandenburg had been missing for several days. She was last seen driving over Lake Vermilion.

Brandenburgs’ car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday night. Police tell us a woman was found dead inside the car. The Vermilion County coroner has confirmed that is the body of Brandenburg.

Her family and friends have been searching for her since she went missing May 5th. Her fiance Christian Cunningham has been leading searches around Lake Vermilion. Even using drones to look for her or her car.

What actually led to her car being found was a special dive team that travels the country helping families find answers underwater, and police close cold cases.

The team, Chaos Divers and Depths of History, were in Indiana working a case when someone reached out to them about Brandenburg.

“A lot of these families go like 20 or 30 years without having any answers. So, the fact that her family was able to have answers in just 6 days. It’s amazing that we were able to come and provide those answers,” Britain Lockhart, with Depths of History, said.

The team said they were searching for just about 45 minutes when they found an area with a break in the tree line and several branches that were freshly broken.

That’s when they got in the water, found the license plate and confirmed it was her car.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to have to walk down to a bank and stare at water and wonder if my loved one is in there. We can provide the answers on if they’re there or not. We can allow them, for the first time in however many years, that they can lay their head down at night and know where their loved one is,” Lindsay Bussick, with Chaos Divers, said.

This is something they do across the country for families and law enforcement officials for no charge. You can find more on their websites or on Facebook.

The Vermilion County Coroner said no foul play is suspected in this case, but they are still investigating.