CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Whyatt Yarnell is a seven-year-old who has been diagnosed with cancer three times. Turn One Trucking held a special convoy for a special kid.

Yarnell’s Grandma Lee Ann Dial said, “He first came out and somebody honked a horn. He out his hand to his ears and he screamed and I said what was that and he said a train and I said no that was those truck and he looked and was like whoa.”

That was just the first part of the day for Whyatt. He got to ride in the lead truck in a convoy through charleston.

President of One Turn Trucking Tony Brown said, “He wants to ride in a truck Turn One is going to make it happen for him.”

Dial said this will leave an impact on the whole family.

“There are no words for the gratitude that I feel that our family feels for everybody coming out and showing support for Whyatt,” said Dial.

After the trucks toured through the city they made a stop at the airport steakhouse in the coles county memorial airport. Where he opened gifts from the drivers and took pictures in front of all the trucks.

“We are out here trying to bring joy to Whyatt and every day we spend with him we are trying to cherish every single second we have with him and do everything we can to bring a smile to his face and make him happy.”

He also got to bring the puck out at the Decatur blaze game Saturday. His family says he is a people person. You can put him around anyone and he will be content.