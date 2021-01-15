Speaker Welch’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Speaker Chris Welch’s chief of staff said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message to House members and staff, Chief of Staff Jessica Basham said she has been tested daily and Thursday she got the notice that her rapid test was positive. “I have been made aware of two other confirmed positives, and my PCR results came back, confirming my own positive.”

House members and staff were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“While I had no symptoms yesterday morning, I did start to show mild symptoms yesterday evening, and I’m currently quarantining at home,” said Basham.