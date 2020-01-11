Sparks fly at library

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Sparks were flying at the Tolono Public Library.

A representative from Ameren gave a presentation on electrical safety to community members and families.

Children were taught what electricity is, how it is made, and the danger that goes along with it.

They were also able to see what would happen if you hit or touch a electric wire.

Kids were given different scenarios that may occur involving power lines.

“It’s very important for us. Safety is our number one priority. So, getting out in the communities and educating children about how to be safe around electricity is very, very important to us. They need to know what to do if put in different situations but also educating their parents, so that they can talk about it at home,” says Karly Combest, who is the Community Relations Coordinator.”

Children were able to pick out a hard hat and take home an informative coloring book after the event.

Ameren reminds everyone: