SpaceX launch postponed

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WCIA) — A U of I alumnus will have to wait a day longer to blast off into space.

The launch of the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spaceecraft was postponed until at least Sunday evening because of wind. It was supposed to launch on Saturday.

University of Illinois’ Department of Aerospace Engineering alumnus Mike “Hopper” Hopkins will command NASA’s Crew-1 mission. He graduated in 1992.

The Department was supposed to hold a virtual watch party for the event. No word yet if that has been rescheduled.