DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, and reported that a space heater was the cause.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire around 2:30 p.m. at the 300 block of N. 18th St. When fire companies arrived on scene they saw heavy smoke from multiple windows.

Three engines were able to extinguish the fire in under two hours.

Though no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, crews did locate a dog inside the residence. The fire department said resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The fire department determined that a space heater located too close to the bed caused the fire.

The fire department said that the Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupant.