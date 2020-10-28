Southwest to begin O’Hare service in February with 20 flights

WCIA -- The IHSA is going against Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, planning to start its boys' and girls' basketball season on time. This comes in direct contradiction of a Tuesday announcement from the Governor and the IDPH, putting the the season "on hold" saying: "Just like with fall sports, nothing is canceled but some tournament play is being put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic.”

All teams will have to follow the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee guidelines and recommendations. Basketball practices will be allowed to start Nov. 16, with the first games scheduled for Nov. 30, within an Illinois COIVD Region or a conference. Masks must be worn at all times by players, coaches and referees. A maximum of 31 games can be played, and it will be up to each school district whether to allow their teams to play or not.