SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A southern Illinois hospital is paying a settlement after patients allege they overpaid for services.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital of the Hospital Sisters Health System in O’Fallon agreed to pay $12.5 million to resolve allegations from a whistleblower lawsuit which allege the hospital issued claims for urgent care services billed at a higher level of service.

The hospital did not admit wrongdoing and investigators did not determine if the hospital is already liable.

Department of Justice officials noted the hospital fully cooperated with their investigation.

Along with the U.S. Attorney’s office, the settlement was the result of a coordinated effort by the Office of the Inspector General of the Office of Personnel Management; the Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Health and Human Services; the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Defense; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; and the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“I would like to commend the excellent work of our investigators, their law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s office for their tireless efforts on this complex case,” U.S. Office of Personnel Management Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Conrad J. Quarles said. “Safeguarding the integrity of the Federal Employees Health Benefits Plan is of the utmost importance to our Office and benefits millions of Federal employees, retirees, and dependents who rely on the program.”