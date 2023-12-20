SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Southeast High School in Springfield went under soft lockdown on Wednesday after somebody called in a bomb threat.

The school received a phone call early on Wednesday. The caller said there was a bomb somewhere on the grounds outside of the school building. Since the district was searching the grounds of the school and not the building, all students remained inside of the building.

Springfield Police and Secretary of State Bomb sniffing dogs are searching the grounds for any threat.

Wednesday is the last day of school — and the last day of finals — before students leave for Winter Break. The school day is still set to end at 11:30 am.

