SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District officials said Southeast High School went on hard lockdown after a gun fell out of a student’s bag Wednesday.

Officials stated the gun fell out while students were on their way to third hour. “The weapon is in the possession of law enforcement and the student is detained at this time,” they stated. Both students and staff are safe.

The school is being searched thoroughly. Every locker and student was searched with a K-9 and handheld metal detectors before being released to lunch.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff,” said officials. “And as always, we encourage ‘if you see something, say something.'”