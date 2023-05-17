CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one southbound lane of Neil Street will be closed for three days beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The closure, between Church Street and Park Street, is so crews can complete material delivery at the 200 block of N. Neil Street. City officials said the closures will happen from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on three different days, including:

Thursday, May 18

Friday, May 19

Monday, May 22

The city said southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. The lane will be reopened to traffic overnight and throughout the weekend.

City officials said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.