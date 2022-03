LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is being redirected off southbound Interstate 55 in Logan County after a small truck crashed into a center bridge support.

Photo courtesy of Leonara Lambert

The crash happened at milepost 119 and traffic is being redirected onto the exit at that location. Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Ryan Woods said the crash did result in injuries.

The road is expected to be shut down for the next couple of hours. Drivers are advised to avid the area and take an alternate route of travel.