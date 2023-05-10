DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville announced the one-way portion of southbound Grace Street will be closed beginning Wednesday, May 10.

The reason for the closure, from Main Street to the two-way portion of Grace Street, is it allows crews to make repairs to the roadway and alley in the area. The city also said the alley between Delaware Avenue and Grace Street at the same location will be closed.

City officials advise everyone to use alternate routes and expect traffic delays. They encourage drivers and pedestrians to use caution while traveling near the work zone and to be attentive to changes in signage in the area.

The city said the closure will remain until repairs are complete.