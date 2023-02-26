SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced that northbound traffic on S. MacArthur Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic and that there will be a detour in the area starting Monday.

The closure, between Ash St. and Laurel St., is so crews can repair a broken water main. The city said crews will be working on the south side of the intersection of MacArthur and Laurel, weather permitting. Additionally, some lanes will remain closed for road surface repairs after the repair work is complete.

The city said access to businesses will be permitted and a detour route will be posted. They advise all drivers in the area to plan for alternative routes, slow down in the work area, and be aware of the construction, repair crews, and equipment in and near roadways.