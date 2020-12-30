Source water vs. treated water: Company responds to concern raised on social media

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A water company is clarifying a rumor started on Facebook regarding fungus in a city’s water supply.

A Danville resident recently vocalized concerns about poor water quality in the area, as well as alleging a fungus was present in the water.

A spokesperson for Aqua America says it’s likely that piece of information was taken from an annual consumer’s report and “misinterpreted.”

Each year, the company publishes a report summarizing “the quality of water Aqua Illinois, Vermilion County Division provided, including details about water sources, what the water at your tap contains, and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies.”

Aqua America sources Danville’s water from the north fork of the Vermilion River; the annual report contains a list of potential contaminants that could be present in the water before it gets processed for household use.

Contaminants that may be present in source water include:

• Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural

livestock operations, and wildlife.

• Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally occurring or result from urban storm runoff, industrial or domestic

wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming.

• Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, stormwater runoff, and residential uses.

• Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organics, are byproducts of industrial processes and petroleum production,

and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.

• Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities Aqua Illinois, Vermilion Division 2019 report

In a statement to WCIA, spokesperson Dan Lockwood noted “source water is not the same thing as finished, treated water that we deliver to customers.”

“We treat all source water before it enters our distribution system and subsequently customers’ homes or businesses,” he said. “The water that we distribute to the community is tested every two hours for various parameters at the water treatment plant to ensure we are meeting Illinois EPA drinking water regulations. We also take samples from our distribution system every month to test for bacteria and have no issues.”

Customers with concerns or a desire to obtain additional information from the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800.426.4791.

You can read Aqua Illinois’ most recent consumer report below.

