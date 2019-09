MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Google and police have identified the source of a threatening Google review for Mt. Zion High School. They said it came from Canada.

It included a swastika and pictures referencing the Holocaust with the faces of students edited onto them. The review also read, “best shooting range I’ve been to.”

Authorities have a few suspects they’re looking into, but no names have been released.

Google has removed the post.