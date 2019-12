CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen began filling backpacks Monday as part of their 2019 Backpack Project.

They will gift the backpacks to their adult guests at the soup kitchen. The non-profit has started accepting donations of backpacks, winter wear, and toiletries. This is the 11th year they had done the drive.

Daily Bread says they got almost 800 backpacks last year. After just one day of packing, they have over 100 already.