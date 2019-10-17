Sorority hosts diaper drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A sorority is hosting a diaper drive. It benefits Baby TALK. It’s part of the Midwest Regional Day of Service put on by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Diapers of all sizes are needed.

“Baby TALK is very grateful to the Delta’s for arranging this drive, 1 in 3 families have to make the decision whether to feed or diaper their baby. We do not want Macon County families to have to make that difficult decision,” said Cindy Bardeleben, executive director for Baby TALK.

Delta Sigma Theta Diaper Drive

Baby TALK

500 East Lakeshore Drive, Decatur

Saturday, Noon – 1 pm