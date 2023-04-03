DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new fast-food joints are planned to come to the city of Danville.

According to a news release from the city, central Illinois company Subwars proposed opening a separate Jimmy John’s and Sonic Drive-In near the northwest corner of Fairchild and Vermilion Streets in Danville.

Rendering courtesy of city of Danville

Under the proposal, both restaurants would be more than 1,200 square feet with drive-thrus and outdoor patio seating.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. is excited for the opportunity, especially Sonic, since the closest one is currently in Champaign.

“We’re thrilled to see this potential new development at one of the busiest intersections in

Vermilion County,” the mayor said.

Officials estimate building the restaurants will create dozens of jobs, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in property, sales, and food and beverage taxes annually.

City officials say construction can start once the city’s Engineering Division approves the design, and the state and Danville Public Works Department issue permits.