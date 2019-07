PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The son of Pana’s head football coach is fighting for his life after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

Trevor Higgins posted n Facebook saying when they got him out of the water, CPR brought his heartbeat back but he was taken to the hospital.

Doctors say he has no brain activity and they would run tests Saturday night. Higgins says if he can’t be revived they will prep him for organ donation.

WCIA will give an update on his condition when the family shares it.