ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — Six years ago, three families in Our Town Assumption went to an economic development meeting not sure where it would lead. Little did they know they’d soon open up a unique business right in the middle of town.

1905 Brewery is creating over a dozen different kinds of beer. It’s drawing in people from near and far to come and try a new drink, hang out with friends and enjoy food trucks with live music. Above all, the owners are keeping their roots local and tying in parts of the town to each beer you sip.

“One day we just decided, let’s build a brewery,” Craig Collins, one of the owners, described.

With absolutely no experience, that’s what Collins, his wife and two other couples did in Assumption.

“I found an article on some successful towns down in Mississippi,” Collins said. “The common denominator to all those small towns was they all had microbreweries in them.”

The brewery opened in May 2018 but burned down in a February 2019 fire.

After taking time to rebuild, they opened their doors in a new location just down the street.

“We picked types of beer that we liked and tried to re-create them and put our own little touch to them,” Tom Dooley, another co-owner, said.

The brewing process starts early in the morning. It starts in a hot liquor tank and gets up to 170 degrees before it’s transferred to another tank. That’s where the grain and specialty malts are dumped in. After that, the water cycles through the grain, and goes to another kettle, before ending in fermentation tanks and your glasses.

There are about 20 beers on tap at all times.

“They range from stouts and porters to one sour on tap, we have ales and IPAs,” Dooley said.

Behind each beer lies a creative name attached to a story from the town. One of those is “Slag Pile Stout.”

“There was a slag pile in town from the old coal mine. Big George Porter our number one beer is a creek that runs through town, a drainage-style creek,” Dooley explained.

Our Town Assumption has always had 1905 Brewery’s back each step of the way.

“The community supports us absolutely, but the region does as well. It’s pretty gratifying to build something and create something and then have somebody enjoy it,” Dooley said.

Collins enjoys seeing people come in to support a town like Assumption.

You can check out the brewery on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re catching a show at the Devon Amphitheater in Decatur, you can find their Skinny Dipper APA on draft.