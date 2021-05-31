Some working to support community during Memorial Day holiday

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Even though Memorial Day is considered a federal holiday, first responders are still on-call and ready to serve.

Leaders at the Paxton Fire Protection District say it’s important to figure out how many people are in town – because some families headed out over the long weekend.

Paxton depends on neighboring communities to help with their calls on fire.

They also rely on Buckley and Loda for extra crew members on days like today.

“Memorial day is just any other day for us,” said Denny Kingren, the Paxton fire chief. “The significance of the day naturally means something more. But as for the fire department, we’re on call 24/7, 365 days of the year.”

Leaders say they have at least six people who respond to calls and about 32 people serve in the department.