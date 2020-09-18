Some streetlights out temporarily after circuit controller malfunction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Malfunctioning streetlights in some Champaign neighborhoods are causing City officials to ask drivers to be careful while travelling in those areas.
In a news release, officials said streetlights on Vine Street between Prospect Avenue and Neil Street are not functioning right now because of a malfunction within a circuit controller. Additionally, streetlights on side streets along Vine are being affected as well. This includes portions of:
- New Street
- Lynn Street
- Elm Street
- Maple Street
The City said the malfunctioning controller is being fixed. They are also looking into what caused it to malfunction so they can prevent future outages.
Officials said they are working to get the streetlights working as soon as possible. However, they stated it could take several days and drivers are asked to be careful when travelling along those routes.