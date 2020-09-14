Some schools switch to remote after COVID-19 cases in districts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — At least two school districts in central Illinois have returned to remote learning.

Okaw Valley Middle and High School students are back at home. The Okaw Valley Superintendent said there are several cases of COVID-19. The District is working with the Moultrie County Health Department to identify recently exposed students and staff.

In-person learning is expected to restart on September 28th.

In Macon, students in Meridian schools are also remote. That comes after two students tested positive for COVID-19 there as well.