Some restaurants stay open during winter storm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of places closed due to the weather, but some were still up and going.

Merry Ann’s Diner on Neil Street decided to stay true to their 24/7 promise. The manager said some of his employees walked to work and others he told to stay home if it was too dangerous. He said they wanted to be open today in case anyone needed a bite to eat and were happy to feed first responders, snow plow workers and more people out and about.

“They were very appreciative that we were open because you’re out working,” James Hederich, Merry Ann’s Diner manager, said. “A lot of these guys have been at it all night and all morning and they just want to come in and get some food and go and I think they really appreciated that we were here and we’re glad that they came here.”

He went on to say they did close last night because Champaign County Highway Department snow plows stopped going at 6 PM, but they were back open this morning and plan to stay open all day and night again.