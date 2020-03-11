Some polling locations closed out of caution for coronavirus

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said there are some changes to polling locations ahead of the primary election next week out of caution for the coronavirus.

In a release, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said polling locations located in long-term care facilities will be closed. This comes after Aamons consulted with the Director of Champaign-Urbana Public Health and decided to close those locations out of an “abundance of caution.” He said while there are no reported cases in Champaign County, they are doing this as “a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of a population with compromised immune systems.”

The following locations will not be polling locations for Tuesday’s primary election:

Clark-Lindsey (Champaign)

The Glenwood (Mahomet)

Eagle View Retirement Home (Rantoul)

The clerk’s office is redirecting voters that were supposed to go to Clark-Lindsey to St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Urbana; Glenwood voters will go to the Elk’s Pavilion at Lake of the Woods Park in Mahomet; and voters from Eagle View Retirement Home will go to the Gathering Place (Rantoul).

Ammons said his office is also encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting and the option to vote by mail. He said these would help prevent long lines and large amounts of people in one place on election day. Early voting is open until March 16. Voters can call the county clerk’s office to request a vote-by-mail ballot.