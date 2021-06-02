Some parents on board for mandatory recess bill

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Recess may soon be mandatory at public schools across Illinois, and that means teachers won’t be able to take it away as punishment.

A bill requiring 30 minutes of supervised unstructured recess for schools is heading to the governor’s desk. The 30 minutes of recess can be split into two 15-minute periods whatever way the district chooses. WCIA caught up with a few parents in Champaign and they say it’s a great idea.

“Too many times kids aren’t able to get outside and have any kind of physical movement or social interaction, especially as long as we’ve been out of school with the pandemic,” Adam Holleman, parent and teacher, said.

If Governor Pritzker signs the bill, it will start next school year.