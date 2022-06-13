LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) – Up to 20 Ludlow households may experience a second water outage Tuesday morning. This comes after most of the village was without water Monday morning from 8 a.m. until around noon. Mayor Steve Thomas said the outage was necessary to install new fire hydrants.

Water plant operator Ricky Chenoweth said this spring’s bad weather meant they needed to finish the job now. People were worried after they weren’t notified, but Chenoweth said it just took longer than expected Monday.

“I understand that. I didn’t realize we were going to do that much of the town – I would’ve let them know ahead of time. But we didn’t get that chance,” he said.

They replaced four hydrants and plan to replace three more Tuesday. Chenoweth hopes the rest of the job goes more smoothly. He said houses across the train tracks on the west side of the village may want to plan ahead of the potential second water outage, which may happen around 8 a.m.